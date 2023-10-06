The Israeli Health Ministry on Friday reported that four children of about two years old have been diagnosed with measles.

The children all attend the same preschool in Tel Aviv, and a fifth child from that preschool is also suspected of having contracted measles.

All five children are doing well.

The Ministry has begun an epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry noted that the incident is quite rare, since all five children are believed to have received one dose of the measles vaccine.

Measles virus is extremely infectious, and particles can remain airborne for up to three hours after an infected person leaves a room. Rarely, a seemingly recovered individual will develop SSPE, an incurable and terminal neurological complication, seven to ten years after a measles infection.