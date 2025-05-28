The IDF has released the findings of the investigation into the battle of Kerem Shalom during the October 7th massacre.

According to the report, the IDF failed to prevent the invasion, but the civilian emergency squad prevented a greater loss.

Approximately 100 terrorists invaded Kerem Shalom in several waves. During the fighting, six security personnel were killed. Nine soldiers and one civilian were wounded. Within the kibbutz, members of the civilian emergency squad managed to kill nine terrorists and halt their advance. Simultaneously, IDF forces nearby killed dozens of additional terrorists. The kibbutz suffered severe damage to its infrastructure, which has not yet been completely repaired.

The fall of Brigadier General Asaf Hamami, commander of the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division, in the first hours of the fighting, led to the collapse of sectoral control and the disruption of the brigade's headquarters. The Gaza Division was routed for several hours, leading to a lack of coordination in the defense of communities in the area.

The security fence was breached in 11 different locations. At the same time, Hamas forces attacked Camp Amitai, to the north of Kerem Shalom, with even greater force. This attack made it difficult for the Israeli forces that manned the base to go to the aid of the base. The 934th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade was at a significant numerical disadvantage during the first hours.

The remaining soldiers and civilian emergency squad strove to engage the Hamas forces. The high-intensity battles on the ground managed to block the terrorists repeatedly until around 07:30. The decision of the deputy battalion commander to concentrate his efforts on the defense of the kibbutz aided in delaying the continuation of the invasion.

The main conclusions from the battle were:

The IDF failed in the defense of Kerem Shalom's fence.

The command and control system was damaged, making it difficult to conduct the battle.

The attack on Camp Amitai made it difficult for reinforcements to reach the kibbutz.

The members of the civilian emergency squad acted in an exemplary manner in repelling the attack.

The defensive forces in the sector - including commanders, lookouts, infantry, tanks, and the air force - acted with bravery and professionalism, and prevented a much more serious loss to the kibbutz.

The civilian emergency squad and medical staff did well in assisting the wounded and evacuating them, but they should have informed the residents in real time of the presence of terrorists in the kibbutz.

Kerem Shalom stated: "We thank the IDF for taking responsibility, admitting to the failures and apologizing for them to us. Nevertheless, we expect that senior commanders who served in their positions in the years preceding and during the incident, will take personal responsibility for the debacle and the tragedy."

"We appreciate the diligent and professional investigative work led by Colonel Ayalon Peretz."

"The findings of the investigation reinforced what we knew and proved that we were saved by the bravery of the civilian emergency squad and a handful of Nahal soldiers who fought within the kibbutz for hours on end. Despite the delay in the arrival of the air force, when they did arrive they had a significant impact in blunting the enemy forces and preventing the invasion of hundreds more terrorists. Concurrently, the Nahal infantry and tanks operating around the kibbutz did their best against dozens of terrorists and fought with great bravery and courage."

"In the midst of the sense of valor and rescue, we also feel great pain over the loss of our community members, the members of the civilian emergency squad and the soldiers who fought for the kibbutz, who fought heroically and were killed in action."

"The members of Kibbutz Kerem Shalom send a warm embrace to the bereaved families, and there is no doubt that their sacrifice saved lives and prevented a greater disaster. Two members of the kibbutz were seriously injured and are in the midst of a rehabilitation process."

"Nevertheless, the investigation is not the end of the story. Its importance will be measured by the implementation of its conclusions in a clear and unequivocal manner."

"We expect that from now on the army will be more attentive to the security needs of Kerem Shalom and to the warnings that arise from the residents who are alert to changes in the enemy's deployment. We expect that concrete measures will be taken to ensure that such an incident does not recur."

"Kibbutz Kerem Shalom is a united and diverse community that brings together a variety of populations living together, and peace in the nation is a supreme value for us," the kibbutz said.

"We call upon all elected officials to establish a national commission of inquiry that will be acceptable to as broad a spectrum of voices as possible in the nation, which will investigate to the end not only the failures of October 7, but of the many years preceding it, in order to ensure the security of the State of Israel and to prevent such an event from ever happening again."

"The Kerem Shalom community is beginning slowly to return to its home out of love, mission, and a deep sense of connection to the place."

"We support the IDF a the attainment of their goals: first and foremost, the return of all our brothers and sisters who are languishing in Hamas captivity, without which we cannot rebuild our lives here. Next, the destruction of the Hamas terror organization so that we can return to a life of flourishing and security for many years to come."