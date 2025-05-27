Interior Minister MK Moshe Arbel on Tuesday met in his office with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

During the meeting, the two discussed issues including immigration, border control, the status of Evangelical churches in Israel, the fight against terrorism, and strengthening the strategic alliance between the two countries.

Minister Arbel emphasized the desire to deepen cooperation, while Ambassador Huckabee expressed the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed condolences over the recent murder of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, DC.