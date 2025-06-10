US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that the American government no longer fully supports the creation of a Palestinian Arab state within the historic land of Israel and raised the possibility that such a state might be created elsewhere.

Speaking to Bloomberg's Ethan Bronner, the Ambassador asked what a Palestinian state would look like and where it would be located. "Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria? Does it need to be somewhere different? Does it need to be an opportunity for people to have a place that is completely their own? Or is it going to be in the existing areas that are currently under the dominion of the PA?"

He added, "I don't believe anybody can say, 'It's impossible, it'll never happen.' But if someone wants to declare that this is the exact strip of geography that is going to be the future Palestinian state, that's where the complication comes from."

According to Huckabee, "every option should be and could be on the table."

He noted that the Arab and Muslim world controls hundreds of times the amount of land as Israel does. "It could be [established elsewhere]. I'm not suggesting that it would be or should be, just that it could be."