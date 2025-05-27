At the Sderot Conference for Society held at Kaye Academic College in Be'er Sheva, Democratic Union Chairman MK Yair Golan faced heckling from audience members who shouted "traitor" at him.

In response, Golan condemned the protesters, stating, "In 1995, inciters like you led to [Yitzhak] Rabin's assassination. You have learned nothing and will learn nothing."

Golan further defended his actions during the October 7 Nova festival attack, asserting, "While you sat safely at home on October 7, I went to the Nova festival to rescue people. And now you call me a traitor? Shame on you. You are filled with nothing but hate. Israel was built by courageous people, but you are scaredy-cats."

He also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming, "Netanyahu maintains ties with Qatar — he is betraying the State of Israel."

National Unity Party Chairman MK Benny Gantz responded to the incident, stating, "Yair Golan risked his life for the State of Israel and dedicated his life to its security. The calls of 'traitor' against him are worthy of all condemnation, and the first to denounce such calls should be the Prime Minister. The fact that such divisive and toxic discourse arises repeatedly in Israeli society requires us all to conduct deep introspection: how to restore solidarity among us, how to agree on the boundaries of discourse, how to unite Israel against all the challenges before us."

Last week, Golan told Kan Reshet Bet that, "A sane country doesn't kill babies as a hobby," adding that "Israel is on its way to being a pariah, a South Africa once was, if it doesn't return to sanity."

He also claimed that "a sane country doesn't fight a war against civilians, it doesn't aim to expel a population."

"This government is full of people who have no connection to Judaism," he lashed. "Vengeful types, lacking sense, morals, and the ability to manage a country during an emergency. This endangers our very existence."

Golan's remarks were met with condemnation from across Israel's political spectrum, and he later backtracked, saying, "Of course Israel does not kill babies as a hobby. Israel has not committed war crimes in Gaza."