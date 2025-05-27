On Tuesday morning, activists from the Tzav 9 movement and the "Reservists - A Generation of Victory" group obstructed the departure of dozens of humanitarian aid trucks from Ashdod Port.

The trucks had arrived at the port in order to be loaded with supplies from UNRWA, which would then be brought to Gaza. The trucks were reportedly loaded with equipment from UNRWA containers.

Reut Ben Haim, chairwoman of Tzav 9, stated, "The transfer of aid trucks to Hamas is a crime that cannot be ignored. While the horrifying suffering of our hostages has continued for 600 days, the people of Israel are saying no."

"We will stop this horror with our bodies, and we will stop this horrific support to the murderous terror organization which is cruelly holding our children in tunnels."

Captain (res.) Omer Waldman of "Reservists - A Generation of Victory" added, "While our friends are being killed in combat in Gaza, the State of Israel is sending Hamas aid on a silver platter. This is not humanitarian - it’s national suicide and it’s ‘humanitarian ammunition.’ Every truck that enters the Strip prolongs the war."

"It's time to say: Until the hostages are home - there is no aid. We will be here every week - hundreds of reservists who will come and stop, with their own hands, this insane process."

Tzav 9 has previously conducted similar protests, including blocking roads and crossings near the Gaza Strip, asserting that no aid should enter Gaza until the hostages are freed.

As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the police regarding the incident.