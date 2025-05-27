United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction chairman MK Yitzhak Pindrus announced on Monday that the party will impose strict restrictions on media interactions following recent leaks from internal faction meetings.

According to the statement, UTJ members will no longer grant interviews to journalists or media outlets whose reporters have published quotes or leaks from closed-door faction discussions.

The move comes in response to recent reports revealing internal deliberations, which have sparked anger within the party.

The announcement was met with criticism from journalists. Channel 12's Daphna Liel wrote: "This could be rephrased as: UTJ members will no longer speak to media outlets that do their job."

Journalist Avi Ravina added sarcastically: "What's better — a boring annual interview with a mid-level UTJ MK, or weekly quotes from their 'closed' meetings? The choice is easy."