The political crisis over the conscription of yeshiva students is deepening, with the haredi parties continuing their boycott of Knesset votes on Wednesday.

As part of their boycott, the parties also refused to participate in preliminary votes on private bills proposed by coalition MKs.

A senior United Torah Judaism (UTJ) official confirmed Wednesday morning that “the boycott will continue as long as no solution is found regarding the draft issue.”

“We are facing a severe crisis of faith,” he added. “Unilateral actions are being taken against the Torah world, and the government is doing nothing to stop it.”

Amid the parliamentary boycott, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ordered Tuesday that draft notices be issued to all eligible haredi conscripts starting this July.

She stated that “notices must be sent to all candidates included in the so-called ‘pool’”—an estimated tens of thousands of additional haredi individuals. She noted that the conditional court order issued regarding draft enforcement is a “red flag.”

A discussion on the matter revealed that nearly 19,000 draft orders have already been issued to haredi yeshiva students, with more than 5,000 additional orders expected to be sent by the end of June.