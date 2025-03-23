Construction and Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf (UTJ) was filmed on Sunday at his nephew's wedding dancing to a song with the lyrics: "We do not believe in the rule of heathens and we will not report to their (enlistment) offices, we will die and not enlist."

The song is largely associated with the extreme anti-Zionist Neturei Karta and hardline anti-draft haredim. The footage from the wedding spread through the internet quickly and set off an uproar, with many in both politics and the media condemning the minister for his participation.

The Minister was quick to respond and disavowed the incident: "The attempts to cause division and conflict do not stop for a moment. I participated this evening in the wedding of a relative, while in the middle of the dancing, the music was switched to a song that I don't have a good of to put it lightly. To not hurt the groom or his family, I stayed in place, and unfortunately, some used it for incitement as if I agreed with the content of the song. So here: I disavow and condemn."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented: "Minister Goldknopf did well when he disavowed the song that was played at the event that he was at and even expressed sorrow for it. There is no place for playing songs against IDF service. Now is the time to unite forces from within against the enemies outside."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionists) lambasted Goldknopf: "A shame and an embarrassment! We can not be silent anymore in the face of Minister Goldknopf's callousness, disrespect, and thanklessness to the State of Israel and the heroic IDF soldiers. I demand that the Prime Minister summon him for clarification this evening, to put up a red line, and to put an end to his disgraceful conduct."

MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionists) commented: "The honorable-not-so-honorable Minister has gone off the rails. The Prime Minister must show him the way out, whoever does not believe in the 'rule of heathens' should not dare in his brazenness to be a minister."