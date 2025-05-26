Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that a significant announcement about the remaining 58 hostages in Gaza could be made tomorrow or even today.

"I hope we can announce something today or tomorrow regarding the hostages," Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu's statement follows a report by Reuters that Hamas has agreed to release 10 hostages in two groups in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire.

However, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has denied reports that Hamas has agreed to his proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal.

"What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable," Witkoff told Ravid.

On the other hand, Witkoff told the reporter that Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal that would see half of the living hostages and half of the deceased hostages returned, and "lead to substantive negotiations to find a path to a permanent ceasefire, which I agreed to preside over."

The envoy added, "That deal is on the table. Hamas should take it."

Sky News Arabia reported earlier today that the prevailing assessment is that US President Donald Trump will announce a ceasefire in Gaza within the coming days, and that the announcement will be part of a deal for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

About 20 of the remaining hostages are believed to sill be alive.