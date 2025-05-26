Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a special government meeting today (Monday) in Jerusalem, marking Jerusalem Day.

"We will maintain a united and complete Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty. This is, of course, also related to the current war—'the War of Rebirth.' Our bloodthirsty enemies, who attacked us with horrific cruelty on October 7, called the massacre they carried out the 'Al-Aqsa Flood.' Today, they fully understand the scale of the flood and destruction they brought upon themselves. They brought it upon themselves. If, God forbid, we relinquish Jerusalem, we will face a massacre many times greater. We will face the annihilation of the nation, and we will not let that happen," Netanyahu said.

During the meeting, the government called for the removal of obstacles and expediting the approval of David Zini's appointment as the head of the Shin Bet.

In a statement presented to the ministers, it was said, "The government welcomes the Prime Minister's intention to appoint Major General David Zini as the head of the Shin Bet. The government calls on all parties to remove obstacles and expedite the process for approving this necessary appointment for Israel's security. The government sees the importance of appointing a permanent head of the Shin Bet during wartime and calls not to resort to appointing an acting head."

Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage Meir Porush added, "We are honored to hold this special government meeting marking the 58th Jerusalem Day here in the City of David, the place where our forefathers walked during the time of the Holy Temple. It is the place where the Davidic dynasty began, where the prophets prophesied in the name of God, and where the songs of the prophets were heard in the Holy Temple. Here, in the heart of ancient Jerusalem, we connect the glorious past of the Jewish people—the patriarchal period, the monarchy, and the holy service in the Temple—with the generations' yearning to return to the holy city and pray for the rebuilding of Jerusalem and its strength."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion added, "The glorious past of Jerusalem, a rich history spanning thousands of years, can be surpassed by only one thing—the future we are building together. When I say 'together,' I mean primarily the steadfastness of the Israeli government, which is a full partner with us in the construction and development of Jerusalem's future, taking shape before our eyes. Today, we are pleased to hold this government meeting here in the City of David to mark Jerusalem Day, a meeting whose decisions enable us to ensure the future

rael's capital."