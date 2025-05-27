MK Simcha Rothman spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the Flag March about the significance of Jerusalem Day for the Israeli public.

"The war is over Jerusalem. They called this war 'Al-Aqsa Flood.' Here, there is a flood of people saying - the good waters of the people of Israel, Torah, and life, this is what will wash over the streets of Jerusalem and triumph over what they planned to do. We declare - Jerusalem is ours," Rothman said.

He added, "Every year, when I walk here, I see many more people who are part of Religious Zionism. The public is connected to the land of Israel. The people of Israel are more united than ever regarding Judea and Samaria and the parts of the homeland we liberated in the Six Day War. We see this in the call for sovereignty and in the opposition to a Palestinian state. The land of Israel is ours, and that is the statement of the masses celebrating here."

Watch the Hebrew video:

