The IDF on Monday afternoon issued a widescale evacuation order in Arabic, ordering residents of the Khan Yunis District, Bani Suheila, Abasan, and Al-Qarara in southern Gaza, calling on them to immediately evacuate westward to the Al-Mawasi area.

The statement said the IDF launched an unprecedented offensive to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations operating in the area. It stressed that the area is defined as a dangerous combat zone and that the population has already received several warnings about this.

It also stated that terrorist groups continue launching rockets from these areas, increasing the danger to civilian residents.

The evacuation order does not apply to Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in Khan Yunis, which were permitted to continue their medical operations without evacuation.