תיעוד מעזה: לוחמים פועלים נגד מטרות טרור בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

In recent days, troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion, Yahalom, and special units from the Intelligence Directorate, and the ISA — operating under the command of the 36th Division and guided by military intelligence — launched a targeted operation at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The IDF on Sunday published footage showing Hamas's infrastructure under the hospital, in addition to the footage it published on Saturday.

On Saturday, the military reported IDF and ISA forces, including combat soldiers from the Golani Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and special units from the Intelligence Directorate, located the underground tunnel route, which contained numerous findings: command and control rooms, weapons, and additional intelligence materials.

During the searches, several bodies of terrorists were located, one of which was identified to be that of former Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar.

Throughout the war, the IDF has repeatedly exposed Hamas’ use of hospitals across the Gaza Strip for terrorist activity and as hiding places for senior members of its military wing. The underground infrastructure reached by the IDF is located directly beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis and was built by Hamas.