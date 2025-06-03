תיעוד: כך נראית הלחימה בדרום חאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Golani Brigade troops, under the command of the 36th Division, are operating in the southern Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, the troops have been operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, as well as to eliminate terrorists from the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

So far, several terrorists have been eliminated and dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites have been dismantled, including booby-trapped tunnel shafts and underground routes.