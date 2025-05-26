השהה נגן

Troops of the 36th Division have completed their mission in the Rafah area and are continuing their operations in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip.

Over the past week, troops from the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade, and the Kfir Brigade have been operating with the goal of dismantling terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, in cooperation with Yahalom troops, and eliminating terrorists from the various terrorist organizations in the Strip.

Artillery batteries from the 282nd Brigade continue to provide close fire support to the troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure, including observation posts, combat compounds, tunnel shafts, and underground routes.

As part of the activity, IAF aircraft, in coordination with and guided by the 36th Division Fire Control Center, carried out dozens of strikes and eliminated several terrorists who posed a threat to troops on the ground.