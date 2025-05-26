השהה נגן

A special ceremony is being held at Yeshivat Mercaz HaRav in Jerusalem to commemorate 58 years since the liberation and unification of Jerusalem. This annual event marks the historic occasion of the Jewish people's return to the Holy City during the Six-Day War.

The ceremony is attended by Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, head of Yeshivat Mercaz HaRav; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; rabbis, judges, public figures, and a large audience from across the country. Speeches will be delivered by city rabbis, chief rabbis, Rabbi Shapira, Mayor Lion, ministers, and public figures.

Yeshivat Mercaz HaRav, founded by Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, has been a central institution for celebrating Jerusalem Day, reflecting a deep connection to the city's spiritual and historical roots. The yeshiva hosts the central ceremony annually in honor of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, who is hosting the ceremony, shares: "The Ramchal writes that the Western Wall is the foundation of Israel's redemption. Therefore, the return to the Western Wall since its liberation began a new period in Israel's redemption. Our event is to celebrate another step toward complete redemption, praying for the safety of IDF soldiers and the return of the hostages."

The public is invited to participate in the ceremony and join in moments of unity, song, and prayer. The live broadcast is available for viewing.