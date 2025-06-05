The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosted its annual Jerusalem Day celebration on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, commemorating the historic reunification of Jerusalem and underscoring the enduring US-Israel relationship.

This year’s event came at a pivotal time, as regional tensions remain high and Israel continues to confront ongoing security threats from Iranian-backed proxy armies, including Hamas and the Houthis. Organizers noted that the celebration served as a powerful reaffirmation of bipartisan American support for Israel’s right to defend itself, while emphasizing the vital role of faith-based diplomacy in promoting peace and security for the Jewish state.

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, I’m proud to stand alongside President Trump in unwavering support for Israel—America’s greatest ally. On this special day, and every day, I remain fully committed to doing everything in my power as a Member of Congress to ensure Israel has the resources it needs to defend itself,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“For over a decade, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus has commemorated Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill, a powerful testament to the enduring US-Israel partnership and the vital role of faith-based support for Israel. This event has now inspired similar observances in legislatures worldwide. Our goal is to see greater international recognition of a united Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and encourage other nations to relocate their embassies there,” said IAF US Director Jordanna McMillan.

The event featured remarks from US and Israeli lawmakers, including Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Gila Gamliel; Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Co-Chair MK Moshe Tur Paz, Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein, and over a dozen members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. Also speaking at the event were the head of the White House Faith Office, Pastor Paula White, and Mega Pastor Larry Huch.

“Jerusalem Day is a celebration of the eternal connection between the Jewish people and their capital,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “As threats mount against Israel from all sides, events like these remind the world that Jerusalem will never again be divided. The support of faith-based leaders and legislators in the United States is critical, not just for Israel’s security, but for the values we all share—freedom, faith, and democracy.”

Minister Gila Gamliel added, “Jerusalem is the beating heart of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Its reunification is a historic milestone that reflects our unwavering bond to our ancestral homeland. I deeply appreciate the support of our American allies, whose faith-based solidarity strengthens Israel and the values we hold dear."

“Celebrating Jerusalem Day in the halls of the U.S. Congress is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to the values of faith, freedom, and friendship. I am honored to join with American leaders who recognize Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel and who stand with us in confronting the challenges we face with strength and unity,” said Co-chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Member of Knesset Moshe Tur Paz.