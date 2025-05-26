Jake Wood, executive director of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is part of a plan to deliver aid to Gazans, unexpectedly announced on Sunday that he is resigning from his position, effective immediately.

“Two months ago, I was approached about leading GHF’s efforts because of my experience in humanitarian operations. Like many others around the world, I was horrified and heartbroken at the hunger crisis in Gaza and, as a humanitarian leader, I was compelled to do whatever I could to help alleviate the suffering,” Wood said in a statement announcing his resignation.

The foundation was “a loose constellation of various ideas and concepts among a wide range of stakeholders,” Wood stated, adding that he aimed to “establish it as a truly independent humanitarian entity.”

However, he claimed that it became clear to him that it was impossible to implement the group’s plan to “feed hungry people, address security concerns about diversion and complement the work of longstanding NGOs in Gaza” while “strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, which I will not abandon.”

“I urge Israel to significantly expand the provision of aid into Gaza through all mechanisms, and I urge all stakeholders to continue to explore innovative new methods for the delivery of aid, without delay, diversion, or discrimination,” Wood stated.

“I continue to believe the only sustainable path for the long-term is for Hamas to release all hostages, for there to be a cessation of hostilities and a pathway for peace, security and dignity for all people in the region,” he concluded.

Wood’s decision comes just days after the GHF announced that it would commence operations in Gaza by the end of May.

The GHF had planned to implement a new distribution model, utilizing what it terms "secure distribution sites" within Gaza.

The United Nations announced it would refuse to participate in the operation, citing fundamental concerns regarding impartiality, neutrality, and independence.