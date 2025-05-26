Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday that his country is set to officially recognize the "State of Palestine" next month, a move that would end over four decades of the island nation's hesitation on the matter.

Speaking at a political event and quoted by Middle East Eye, Abela condemned the deepening humanitarian situation in Gaza, stating that over 50,000 people have been killed in the enclave.

"We cannot close our eyes to this human tragedy that is getting worse every day," Abela remarked, referencing what he described as Israel’s "relentless assault" on the besieged territory.

Abela specified that Malta would formalize its position following a conference scheduled for June 20. He characterized the impending recognition as a "moral responsibility" given the escalating violence in the region.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state in May of 2024.

In June of that year, Slovenia officially recognized a Palestinian state, after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.