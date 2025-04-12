French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday clarified his country’s position on Gaza, several days after he controversially announced plans for France to recognize a Palestinian state.

“I’m reading all sorts of things here about our intentions for Gaza. Here is France’s position—it is clear: Yes to peace. Yes to Israel’s security. Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas,” Macron wrote in a post on X.

“This requires the release of all hostages, a lasting ceasefire, the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political two-state solution,” he added.

“The only path possible is a political one. I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognized by their neighbors,” wrote Macron.

“The upcoming conference on the two-state solution this June must be a turning point. I am doing everything I can with our partners to reach this goal of peace. We truly need it. To succeed, we must not ease our efforts. Let us not give in to shortcuts or provocations. Let us not allow any misinformation and manipulation to spread. Above all, let us stay united,” the French President concluded.

Earlier this week, Macron announced that France intends to formally recognize a Palestinian state in the near future, with the decision potentially being made public during an upcoming international summit in New York.

Speaking to France 5 television following his visit to Egypt, Macron stated, “We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months.”

Explaining his motivation, Macron said, “I will do it (...) because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic – which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticized Macron’s announcement, saying, “A ‘unilateral recognition’ of a fictional Palestinian state, by any country, in the reality that we all know, will be a prize for terror and a boost for Hamas.”

“These kind of actions will not bring peace, security and stability in our region closer - but the opposite: they only push them further away,” he added.

The PA has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)