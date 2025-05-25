The United States has requested that Israel postpone the commencement of its full-scale ground maneuver in Gaza by several days to allow for the continuation of negotiations with Hamas. According to a report by i24NEWS, the Trump administration aims to provide an opportunity for a potential agreement to be reached through ongoing talks in Doha, Qatar.

Even after the initiation of partial ground operations in the northern and central regions of the Gaza Strip, the Trump administration has urged Israel to remain open to the possibility of a ceasefire should a deal be achieved.

In contrast, Israeli officials have clarified that once the ground operation begins, the IDF will not withdraw from any territories it enters, even in the context of a potential agreement. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated earlier this week, "Once the maneuver begins, we will act with great force and will not stop until all objectives are achieved—including the voluntary emigration plan for Gaza residents."

Despite the Israeli delegation's departure from Qatar, the US continues to engage in indirect negotiations with Hamas, facilitated by Dr. Bishara Bahbah, who previously led the "Arab Americans for Trump" campaign.

Yesterday, Kan News reported that the IDF has deployed all regular infantry and armored brigades into Gaza as part of a dramatic expansion of the fighting. The Paratroopers Brigade was the last to enter the enclave.