Defense Minister Israel Katz has decided not to allow Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to participate in the upcoming Israel Bar Association conference, due to the public and contentious nature of the event.

In response to her request, Katz wrote: “In this challenging and politically divisive time, it is appropriate for the IDF to distance itself as much as possible from public controversies.”

He added, “It is preferable that the Military Advocate General dedicate her time to fulfilling her duties within the IDF, including completing investigations on matters that the public expects answers for, and supporting IDF commanders and soldiers in countering libels from at home and abroad regarding IDF soldiers' conduct in the war in Gaza.”

Katz further emphasized the enormous importance in ensuring legal protection for IDF personnel, especially reservists traveling abroad, amid what he called “a wave of persecution and legal threats based in part on baseless complaints from within Israel.”

He concluded: “It is crucial that the system led by the Military Advocate General safeguard the IDF’s ability to take all necessary measures to defeat the cruel enemy we face and ensure the security of the State.”