Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to act firmly against the “Madleen” flotilla, which is en route to the shores of the Gaza Strip in an attempt to break the naval blockade enforced by Israel.

The flotilla is led by far-left activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Katz directed the IDF to prevent the vessel from reaching Gaza and to employ any operational means necessary to do so. The aim is to prevent a breach of the blockade, which Israel says is intended to stop weapons from reaching Hamas.

“Israel will not allow anyone to violate the naval blockade on Gaza, which is primarily aimed at preventing the transfer of weapons to Hamas — a murderous terrorist organization that is holding our hostages and committing war crimes,” Katz stated.

He added, “I have instructed the IDF to ensure that the ‘Madleen’ flotilla does not reach Gaza. To Greta the antisemite and her Hamas propaganda-spouting friends, I say clearly: turn around — you will not reach Gaza. Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terrorist organizations — by sea, air, or land.”