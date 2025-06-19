Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning arrived at the scene of the Iranian missile strike in Holon, where dozens of civilians were injured, including four who sustained serious injuries.

During his visit to the scene, Katz sent a powerful message to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, warning, "A dictator like Khamenei cannot be allowed to exist. Khamenei is a modern-day Hitler, diverting his nation's resources toward the goal of destroying Israel."

Earlier Thursday morning, Katz slammed Khamenei's targeting of civilian infrastructure, saying, “The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of his fortified bunker, firing targeted missiles at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel.”

“These are war crimes of the highest order — Khamenei will answer for his crimes.”

He continued, “The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to intensify attacks on strategic targets in Iran and on regime targets in Tehran to eliminate the threats to the State of Israel and destabilize the Ayatollah's regime.”