Israeli citizens have reported receiving anonymous phone calls playing disturbing recordings of hostages crying out, accompanied by the sounds of explosions.

In one call, audio is taken from a known video showing hostage Yosef Haim Ohana shouting, with Elkana Bohbot beside him: “What will happen in a moment when I can no longer be with him and he’s left alone?”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum emphasized: “These calls and recordings are not from us. The people of Israel support the return of all hostages and an end to the war. It’s time the government acted on the people’s will and brought everyone home in one deal. The hostages have been crying out for 596 days.”

The Israel National Cyber Directorate confirmed the matter is under investigation and called it “an attempt to spread panic among the public.”

They clarified that simply receiving such a call does not harm one’s phone. Anyone receiving a call like this is advised to hang up and block the number. The reported calls have come from the following numbers: --079-9444; ---074-7375; ---072-2604.