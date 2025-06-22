Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, in a briefing to the press at the Pentagon on Sunday, went into detail about the successful covert military operation targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission struck three nuclear facilities inside Iran. Gen. Caine described the strike as "deliberate and precise," emphasizing the exceptional coordination and professionalism exhibited by US joint forces in what he characterized as a "complex and high-risk mission."

The objective, according to Caine, was to severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure. He noted that the operation was planned and carried out across multiple domains and theaters, showcasing the US military's global reach and precision.

"Very few people in Washington knew about the timing and nature of the plan," Caine stated.

The operation commenced at midnight on Friday into Saturday morning, with a large B-2 bomber strike package departing from the continental United States. A portion of the formation flew westward toward the Pacific as a decoy, a deception maneuver known only to a select group of planners and key officials in Washington and Tampa.

The main strike force, consisting of seven B-2 Spirit Bombers, flew eastward under radio silence, conducting several in-flight refuelings over the course of the 18-hour journey to the target area.

Once in proximity to Iranian airspace, the bombers joined with escort and support aircraft in a meticulously coordinated air maneuver. Minimal communication and exact timing were critical in this synchronized effort across a confined airspace.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. EST, a US submarine in the Central Command's area of responsibility launched over two dozen Tomahawk missiles at strategic infrastructure in Esfahan. As the strike package entered Iranian territory, additional deception tactics were employed. Fourth and fifth-generation aircraft flew ahead of the bombers to counter aerial and surface missile threats.

Multiple US commands supported the operation, including US Strategic Command, US Transportation Command, US Cyber Command, US Space Command, US Space Force, and US European Command.

As the aircraft approached their targets at Fordow and Natanz, protection assets deployed high-speed suppression weapons and pre-emptive fire to neutralize surface-to-air threats. According to Gen. Caine, no shots were fired at the strike package during ingress.

At around 6:40 p.m. EST (2:10 a.m. local time), the lead B-2 bomber dropped two GBU-57 massive ordnance penetrators on targets at Fordow. In total, 14 such weapons were used across two nuclear sites.

All designated targets were hit between 6:40 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. EST. The Tomahawk missiles struck Esfahan last to preserve the element of surprise throughout the mission.

Following weapons release, the strike package exited Iranian airspace without incident. Caine confirmed there was no engagement from Iranian air defenses, and Iranian fighter aircraft did not respond.

The operation employed approximately 75 precision-guided munitions, including the first operational use of the 4,000-pound GBU-57. More than 125 US aircraft participated, supported by extensive aerial refueling, reconnaissance, and maintenance operations.

Gen. Caine noted that this mission represented the largest operational use of B-2 bombers in US history and the second-longest B-2 mission ever flown.

While force protection levels were raised across US positions in Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf, US forces remain on high alert. Caine issued a warning against Iranian retaliation, stating that the US is fully prepared to defend its personnel and interests.

"This mission demonstrates the unmatched reach, coordination, and capability of the US military," he concluded. "In just a matter of weeks, this went from strategic planning to global execution."