The Hamas terror organization on Saturday publicized a sign of life from hostage Maxim Herkin.

As per the request of the Hostages Families Forum, the video or parts of it will be published only with the family's permission.

Herkin, 36 years old and a resident of Tirat Hacarmel, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival at Re'im. He was born in Ukraine, and his mother holds Russian citizenship as well.