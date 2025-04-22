Israeli airline Israir is preparing to introduce non-stop flights to New York next year, following preliminary approval from the US Department of Transportation, the company confirmed on Monday, according to JNS.

This development positions Israir as the latest entrant in the competitive Tel Aviv–New York corridor, joining El Al, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Arkia—Israir’s domestic competitor, which began service on the route earlier this year.

Israir intends to commence operations on the route by Passover, traditionally one of the busiest travel periods. The carrier is expected to operate six flights per week between Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport and New York, reported JNS.

The airline, founded in 1989 and currently operating a fleet of eight aircraft, will lease an Airbus A330 to serve the new long-haul route. This marks a return to the US market for Israir, which had previously flown to North America over a decade ago.

Israir is owned by the Rami Levy Group, a prominent Israeli business conglomerate known for its discount supermarket chain. In addition to its domestic Eilat service, Israir operates flights to several European destinations.