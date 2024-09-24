Several foreign airlines on Tuesday morning announced that they would cancel flights to and from Israel due to the escalation in tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group.

Among the airlines announcing cancellations are Wizz Air, British Airlines, Iberia, and Azerbaijan Airlines.

Last week, Air France announced that it would resume flights to Israel, after announcing that it would suspend all flights between Israel and Paris due to the tensions with Hezbollah.

Other airlines, among them Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, and Swiss Air, said that they will resume flights to Israel on October 14.

Ryanair and Air India have canceled flights through the end of October.

Delta and Vueling will not resume flights to Israel until the end of December, at least, and EasyJet has canceled all flights through the end of March 2025.

United Airlines has also cancelled flights, until further notice.