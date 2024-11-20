Arkia and Israir have received approval to operate flights to the United States, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday evening.

The move, which is set to take effect in the coming weeks, is intended to lower the prices of flights to the United States, which have risen after foreign airlines canceled all their flights to and from Israel, and El Al remains the only airline flying from Israel to destinations in the United States.

According to the report, the two companies will lease planes from Europe and operate ten weekly flights, with foreign crews.

Meanwhile, the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee held a discussion on Tuesday on the airlines' request to amend the law that guarantees compensation to passengers if a flight is delayed or does not take place.

In the wake of the war, the airlines claim that the law has caused them large losses, often through no fault of their own, and they are seeking to suspend it retroactively from the beginning of the war.