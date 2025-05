השהה נגן

The land of Israel belongs to the G-d of Israel and everyone who lives in the land deserves to live as a free person. This is the message of the Jubilee year.

But in order to merit the blessing of the land of Israel we must respect the land and properly observe its year of rest every seven years.

Jerusalem Day, celebrating 58 years since Jerusalem was liberated in the Six Day War, begins on Sunday evening.