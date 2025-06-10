In a joint operation by the Israel Police’s Tel Aviv District Fraud Unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), a 13.5-year-old boy from Tel Aviv was arrested on suspicion of carrying out missions on behalf of Iranian operatives.

According to police, the investigation revealed that in recent weeks, Iranian elements contacted the minor through the Telegram messaging app and offered him financial compensation in exchange for performing various tasks.

The boy agreed and, following their instructions, spray-painted graffiti in the Tel Aviv area. He received payment for his actions.

Additionally, he was asked to photograph an Iron Dome battery, although he ultimately did not carry out that task.

Following his interrogation, the minor was released to house arrest. His parents were kept informed throughout the investigation.

Police and the Shin Bet emphasized that “intelligence and terror entities continue their efforts to recruit Israelis through social media to promote acts of terror within Israel.”

This incident follows the indictment filed last week by the State Prosecutor's Office against a 30-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, accused of maintaining contact with an individual claiming to be an agent of the Iranian intelligence services and carrying out tasks for payment.

According to the indictment, the accused received NIS 2,000 from the Iranian agent to perform an act carrying a political message inside Israel.

He was reportedly instructed to hang a sign at the entrance to the Naomi Shemer Tunnel in Jerusalem reading: “Bibi dictator, we are not wild weeds. Ronen Bar, we support you”—a direct mention of the head of the Shin Bet, expressing support for him against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The indictment further alleges that the accused was offered an additional NIS 10,000 to set a forest fire on Memorial Day but refused due to fear of being caught.