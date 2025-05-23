השמדת המטען דוברות המשטרה

Over the past week, Border Police forces in Judea and Samaria, in coordination with the IDF's Central Command and other security agencies, conducted extensive operations aimed at thwarting terrorist activities in the region. These efforts resulted in the arrest of 20 suspects and the seizure of numerous illegal weapons.

During two specific operations targeting terrorist cells poised to carry out attacks, four armed fugitives were apprehended. At the scene, a significant cache of explosives and ready-to-use devices was discovered and subsequently neutralized by police sappers.

In additional operations across the area, forces dismantled 27 explosive devices intended to harm security personnel. The arrested individuals have been transferred to various police stations for further investigation.

The operations also led to the confiscation of two "Carlo" submachine guns, two pistols, eleven grenades, eleven M-16 rifles, as well as vests, sights, magazines, and a substantial amount of ammunition.

Commander of the Border Police in Judea and Samaria, Deputy Commissioner Nisso Guetta, commended the troops' actions, stating: "We are in a critical and significant period where Border Police officers in Judea and Samaria are working in collaboration with all bodies and entities to thwart terrorist activities, in order to protect and maintain the security of the country's citizens. The concentration of effort by the fighters in the past week is evident, and for that, I commend their activities."