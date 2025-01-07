Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist who murdered 14 people and injured dozens in a ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, made bombs using a rare chemical and which he packed with nails, photographs obtained by ABC News showed.

Two of the homemade bombs were planted nearby. Jabbar had planned to cause further casualties by detonating them remotely after running over dozens of New Year's celebrants with a pickup truck.

Photographs showed that the bombs contained many rings of nails meant to kill bystanders with shrapnel as well as radio receivers for the detonation signal.

Earlier this week, NBC News reported that senior law enforcement officials said that the compound used in the IEDs was R-Salt, a compound that is similar in many ways to RDX. R-Salt is a rare compound that had never been used by terrorists in the US or Europe prior to last week's attack.

Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police before he could detonate the bombs. An ISIS flag was found in his truck and he posted videos online pledging allegiance to ISIS.