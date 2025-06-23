The Education Ministry is taking enforcement actions against haredi institutions operating in violation of Home Front Command instructions.

The ministry stated, "Following information received about educational institutions operating contrary to the law and defense instructions, the Ministry has sent inspectors to schools across the country to ensure compliance with the mandatory guidelines."

In institutions where prohibited educational activities were found, immediate actions were taken: closure orders were issued, and budget transfers were halted.

The operation targeted educational institutions operating in several cities, including Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Tiberias, Rehovot, Modi'in Illit, and Beitar Illit.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch stated, "The lives of our children come first. Any educational institution that violates Home Front Command guidelines will be dealt with immediately using the clear measures available to the Ministry: sending inspectors, issuing closure orders, and halting budgets. There are no compromises when it comes to student safety. This is a national responsibility, and we are using all the tools at our disposal."