The IDF Farsi-language Spokesperson issued a message on Monday addressing the residents of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The message stated that in the coming days, the IDF will continue its attacks against military targets in the Tehran region.

The message in Farsi opens with the words "Urgent warning to Tehran residents,"

The statement adds: "To maintain your personal safety, we ask you to stay away from weapons production centers, military bases, and security institutions affiliated with the regime."

Earlier in the day, the IDF stated that it struck several military command centers belonging to the Iranian regime, including the "Thar-Allah" command center. The general command center, under the IRGC, is designated to defend Tehran from security threats, including internal threats.

Additionally, the "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps was struck. The "Sayyed al-Shuhada" Corps is subordinate to the IRGC and is responsible for homeland defense and the suppression of internal threats.

The IDF also struck the General Intelligence Directorate of the Internal Security forces, responsible for supervising the employees of the internal security wing and overseeing the supervision and control of information and media of the organization.

As part of the strike, the headquarters of the Basij were targeted. The Basij is one of the IRGC’s central armed bases of power. Alongside its other functions, it is also responsible for enforcing the Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate it to the regime authorities.

Additionally, the Alborz Corps, responsible for the security of several cities in the Tehran District from various threats and for maintaining the regime's stability, was struck, along with the Intelligence and General Security Police under the Internal Security Forces, which also forms part of regime's military forces.