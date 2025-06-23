US officials believe Iran will retaliate against American forces in the Middle East in the coming days, Reuters reported.

Two official sources told the agency that despite efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the escalating tension, the expectation is that "retaliatory actions are likely to occur within the next two days."

The report comes following the US attack on the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran over the weekend

Meanwhile, Iran’s military commander, Abdolrahim Mousavi, said in an official statement that he guarantees a "decisive action" in response to the American strikes on nuclear facilities in the country.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said this afternoon that "the administration is confident that its strikes in Iran have completely destroyed the country’s nuclear facilities."

In an interview on "Good Morning America," she was asked about the estimated damage to the nuclear facilities targeted by the U.S., particularly the fortified Fordow facility.

She responded, "We have a high level of confidence that the strikes targeted the location where Iran enriched and stored uranium. They no longer have the capability to build nuclear weapons or threaten the world with them."