Elias Rodriguez, who fatally shot Israeli Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrom near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., was affiliated with a radical left-wing organization and regularly disseminated anti-Israel messages.

British network Sky News reported that Rodriguez had scheduled a post to publish an hour after the attack, accusing Israel of committing "atrocities" against Palestinians.

In the post, he wrote: "The atrocities committed by Israelis against Palestine go beyond what words can describe." He claimed that "public opinion has turned against the apartheid state committing genocide," and criticized the American administration for its inaction.

Footage shared on social media captured Rodriguez's arrest, during which he was handcuffed by police and shouted, "Free Palestine."

According to the ongoing investigation, Lischinsky and Milgrom were leaving an event at the Jewish Museum when Rodriguez approached a group of four people and began shooting.

Witness Yoni Kalin recounted to FOX 5 that he saw someone running, and a security guard allowed him inside, possibly thinking he was a victim.

"He was soaked from the rain and appeared in shock. Some people gave him water, and he asked them to call the police," Kalin said.

Approximately ten minutes later, police arrived, and Rodriguez reportedly confessed to the shooting, stating he was unarmed.

He then pulled a red keffiyeh from his pocket and began shouting, "Free Palestine, Intifada Revolution."

Kalin added that Rodriguez had been inside the building for about fifteen minutes before they realized he had killed two people.

"Thank God he left the gun in the bushes outside," Kalin said.

Another witness mentioned that security camera footage showed Rodriguez executing someone from behind with five to ten shots.

The investigation continues as authorities examine Rodriguez's affiliations and motives behind the attack.