FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search of an apartment in Chicago's East Albany Park neighborhood, linked to Elias Rodriguez, the suspect in the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., footage posted by NBC Chicago shows.

Rodriguez, 31, is accused of having shot and killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they departed a diplomatic event hosted by the American Jewish Committee on the evening of May 21. Following the attack, he reportedly entered the museum, chanting "Free, free Palestine," before being detained by security personnel.

During the raid, agents discovered signs in Rodriguez's apartment window referencing Palestinian causes, including one reading "Justice for Wadea," a nod to a Palestinian-American boy murdered in 2023. Investigators are also examining a 900-word manifesto, allegedly authored by Rodriguez, which surfaced online shortly after the incident. The document expresses anti-Israel sentiments and appears to frame the attack as a political protest related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Authorities have stated that Rodriguez acted alone and was not previously known to law enforcement. The FBI and D.C. police continue to investigate the incident as a potential hate crime or act of terrorism.

The shooting has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump denouncing the act as antisemitic violence. In response, security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide have been heightened.

Rodriguez is currently in custody, facing federal charges related to the attack.