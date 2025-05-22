Let’s stop pretending.

Let’s stop pretending that the Jews of Paris are safe.

Let’s stop pretending that Brooklyn is a fortress.

Let’s stop pretending that the mezuzah on your door in London, Toronto, or LA isn’t making you a target.

And let’s stop pretending that Jewish history doesn’t repeat itself.

We are living in a moment of mass denial — a Western fantasy that the exile has somehow become home. That the same continents where our ancestors were hunted, expelled, and exterminated have now transformed into permanent sanctuaries.

They haven’t.

Since October 7th, Jewish communities from Melbourne to Manhattan have seen an explosion of antisemitism.

In Berlin, mobs marched through the streets chanting “Death to the Jews.”

In New York, Jewish students were barricaded in libraries while administrators stood down.

In Washington D.C., two Jews were shot dead outside the Jewish Museum.

In London, Jewish schools were advised to close “for safety.”

In LA, a mob sent a Jewish restaurant owner to the hospital simply for defending himself.

And across the internet, “Hitler was right” trended on major platforms — not in 1942, but in 2024.

The message is clear: the mask has come off.

And yet, we still hear the same tragic whisper: “It can’t happen here.”

It can. And it already is.

The only place where Jews are not permanent guests — where we don’t need to apologize for our existence or explain our right to live in peace — is the Land of Israel. Not because it’s perfect. Not because it’s without danger. But because here, we are no longer at the mercy of others. Our safety isn’t outsourced to foreign governments or campus committees. It’s in our hands.

Yes, we still need allies — and America remains a critical one. But Jewish sovereignty means we fight for ourselves, we defend ourselves, and we answer only to ourselves. We’re not pleading for protection. We are protecting.

And no, Israel isn’t free of armed guards or soldiers. But that’s not a sign of fear — it’s a sign of agency. In the Diaspora, Jews are told to hide their identity to stay safe. In Israel, we train, we carry, and we stand ready. Not because we want war — but because we refuse to be victims ever again.

As the prophet Zechariah foretold:

“I will bring them back from the land of the north, and gather them from the ends of the earth… and they shall be My people, and I will be their God, in truth and righteousness.” (Zechariah 8:7-8)

That time is now.

Aliyah isn’t an escape plan. It’s not a backup. It’s the fulfillment of the only plan that’s ever truly been ours. The one written into our prayers, our past, and our promise.

And the more of us that return home, the stronger that promise becomes.

The Land of Israel is not just a place. It’s a mission. A destiny. A declaration to the world: the Jews are no longer wandering. We are rebuilding.

So come home. Not just because it’s dangerous out there — but because it’s meaningful here. Because the doors are open. The land is calling. And the story of our people is waiting for your name to be written in the next chapter.

As the prophet Isaiah said:

“And you shall be gathered one by one, O children of Israel.” (Isaiah 27:12)

Let that gathering begin — with YOU