Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced an agreement Wednesday that Palestinian Arab factions will cease using Lebanese territory as a launchpad for attacks against Israel, The Associated Press reported.

The accord also stipulates the removal of all weaponry not under the authority of the Lebanese state.

The announcement came during a meeting between the two leaders, marking Abbas's first visit to Lebanon in seven years. The discussions focused on Lebanon's efforts to establish authority across its territory, particularly in the south near the Israeli border, following the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that concluded in late November with a US-brokered ceasefire.

A major point of contention has been the 12 “Palestinian refugee camps” in Lebanon, which are residential neighborhoods where people listed as “Palestinian refugees reside, have limited work options and are refused citizenship.

These “refugee camps” have historically operated outside full Lebanese state control and are home to various armed Palestinian Arab factions. These camps have witnessed internal clashes in recent years, impacting surrounding areas. Ceasefire agreements meant to end the violence have normally collapsed within hours.

A joint statement read by Lebanese presidency spokeswoman Najat Sharafeddine underscored the new understanding. "Both sides have agreed that weapons should only be with the Lebanese state, and the existence of 'weapons outside the control of the Lebanese state has ended,'” Sharafeddine stated.

The statement further clarified that both sides agreed Palestinian camps in Lebanon are not to be considered "safe havens for extremist groups." It added, "The Palestinian side confirms its commitment of not using Lebanese territories to launch any military operations.”