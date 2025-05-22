Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, which is located near the border with the Gaza Strip, responded on Wednesday evening to the remarks of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his press conference , in which he stated that “nothing happened” at the kibbutz on October 7.

“We were surprised and appalled by the glaring inaccuracy of the Prime Minister’s statement that ‘nothing happened in Ein HaShlosha.’ This is an outrageous and painful statement that harms the memory of those murdered and the entire community. On the most difficult morning in the history of the country, members of the kibbutz’s rapid response team and residents stood bravely against dozens of terrorists who infiltrated the kibbutz’s territory, as was also presented in the IDF’s investigation. During the battle, four of our beloved residents were murdered: Rami Negbi of blessed memory, Noa Glazberg of blessed memory, Silvia Mirensky of blessed memory, and Marcelle Taljah of blessed memory. They are not ‘nothing.’”

“It is possible that the Prime Minister meant that a critical order did not reach the Carmel A team, which may have prevented an even greater disaster. However, this does not justify or diminish the magnitude of the tragedy that struck our community. A year and a half later, the facts must be stated: this was the heaviest disaster in the history of the state of Israel. Only a state commission of inquiry can provide answers and explain what happened and how. On behalf of the families and the entire community, we demand that the statement be corrected and that the honor and memory of our dear heroes be respected. We invite Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Ein HaShlosha, meet with the community, and hear the story of Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha,” the statement said.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office stated, “The Prime Minister regrets that his remarks regarding Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha were not properly understood. The Prime Minister meant to say that the failure to receive a directive from the defense establishment not to act was what led the kibbutz members to take action. The residents of the kibbutz and the members of the rapid response team fought bravely and prevented the conquest of the kibbutz and a larger massacre.”

“There was no intention to say that no residents were murdered. The Prime Minister grieves with the four families whose loved ones were murdered in the kibbutz on October 7, as well as with the other families whose loved ones were murdered and harmed in the massacre across all communities,” the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.