הלינ'ץ שעבר מתן ללא קרדיט

The family of kidnapped Israeli soldier Matan Angrest released a harrowing new segment Monday evening (June 9) from footage documenting his abduction to the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7.

In the video, Angrest is seen being dragged out of a tank by dozens of Gazans who brutally beat him as they lead him toward the border. The clip presents a chilling image of the moment of his kidnapping and highlights the barbarity of the mob during Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel.

Matan's mother, Anat Angrest, shared a heart-wrenching statement earlier in the day: “For 611 days I avoided watching the full video that shows the beginning of the lynching of my beloved son, Matan — one soldier against dozens of terrorists. Last night, I forced myself to watch it for the first time. We have no other choice. Matan’s life is in danger. Tonight, we are compelled to release another portion of the footage to the public. I wish we could avoid it.”

She went on to describe the family's recent efforts to investigate Matan’s medical condition: “In recent weeks, we launched a mission to collect information and evidence regarding Matan’s health. After meeting with survivors of captivity who encountered him, we discovered a staggering gap between what we had been told and Matan’s actual critical condition. We were devastated to learn that while the Prime Minister didn’t even know Matan was wounded, he is suffering from open burns, infections, inflammation, and fever — alongside clear testimony of torture and electric shocks.”

Anat added: “We are left with no choice but to show the public these horrific images — the lynching that was carried out against Matan on October 7. His serious injuries have been ignored just because he is a soldier. This title — which should be a badge of honor — has pushed Matan aside. He was not granted the ‘humanitarian’ label. Matan is bleeding and in danger. He must not be abandoned (again). I’m sorry, our Matan. Don’t give up — because we are not giving up on you.”