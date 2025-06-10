The IDF on Tuesday morning published the findings of its operational investigation into the battle at Kibbutz Erez on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ murderous onslaught.

According to the investigation, although terrorists infiltrated the kibbutz, it was not captured—thanks to the determined resistance of the local emergency squads and area residents.

The investigation, conducted over nine months, determined that between 15 and 20 terrorists attempted to breach Kibbutz Erez. At least two were eliminated.

During the intense battle, Reserve Major Amir Naim, a member of the emergency response squad, fell in combat. Several other fighters and civilians were injured. The investigation divides the battle into three main phases: the initial encounter, the battle at the Blue Gate, and the clearing out phase.

The first phase began at 06:28 when hostile drones appeared over the area. The regional company commander spotted two enemy drones near the pillbox post and opened fire. One drone was downed, while the second exploded upon impact with the post.

Minutes later, terrorists began infiltrating the kibbutz. At 06:40, the local emergency squad went into action under the command of the former security coordinator, as the current one was away in Jerusalem for the holiday.

A tank stationed nearby managed to strike the first wave of terrorists but was hit by an anti-tank missile. The company commander coordinated the fighting while moving between Kibbutz Erez and Nir Am, preventing further incursions.

In the second phase, fighting concentrated at the kibbutz’s Blue Gate. Members of the emergency squad spotted suspicious pickup trucks and, with the coordinator's approval, opened fire. The terrorists dismounted and engaged in direct combat with the defending forces. At 07:45, Amir Naim fell while fighting in a residential yard. Reinforcements from Kibbutz Or HaNer arrived, and fighters from both kibbutzim fought side by side.

The third phase began at 10:00, with forces sweeping through and clearing the kibbutz. IDF paratroopers, Shin Bet agents, and the Multidimensional Unit joined the effort, conducting thorough sweeps until late into the evening.

The main conclusions acknowledge the IDF’s failure to protect the kibbutz residents but praise the courage and swift action of the acting security coordinator, the emergency squad fighters, and the residents of Erez and Or HaNer. The actions of the company commander, the tank crew, and drone operators also helped limit the infiltration and prevent a larger disaster.

Civilian readiness proved effective—12 out of 16 members of the emergency squad arrived armed. However, the investigation highlights the IDF’s difficulty in obtaining a full situational picture until the afternoon and notes the absence of direct command from the battalion commander at key battle points during the early stages.