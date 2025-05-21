Emanuel Yechia Meshulam, a revered mohel from Rehovot, passed away at the age of 88 during a brit milah ceremony on Wednesday. Meshulam, who had performed tens of thousands of circumcisions over more than four decades, collapsed mid-ceremony.

His grandson, Kfir, a Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic, responded to the emergency call, only to discover during resuscitation efforts that the patient was his own grandfather. Meshulam was transported to Kaplan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A retired IDF lieutenant colonel, Meshulam also served as a branch manager at Bank Leumi in the Sha'arei neighborhood of Rehovot. He was known for conducting circumcisions free of charge, earning widespread respect in the community..