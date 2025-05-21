Ruti grew up in foster care. She was transferred from home to home until she turned 18, when she became self-supportive, working as a kindergarten teacher. She knew that the decks were stacked against her, but that didn’t stop her from working on herself.

Against all odds, Ruti has become an exceptional young woman who has persevered despite her childhood. She easily gained the love of her teachers, who spoke highly of her. It was through this that the “impossible” happened: She became engaged to a young man from a good family. Her celebration, however, is not purely joyful. Ruti is set to be married the week after Shavuot, but she doesn’t know how she will get there.

Ruti has suffered so much. In a few weeks, she has her first, and perhaps only, shot at a happier life. She just needs a little help to get there. No donation is too small, and the reward for giving is great. Our sages say that not only do donors to brides get “paid” in the next world, but they receive an additional reward in this one.

As the wedding is one week after Shavuot, time is extremely short.

