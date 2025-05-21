A 15-year-old Magen David Adom (MDA) youth volunteer from Tel Aviv is being hailed as a hero after saving her father's life by identifying signs of an emergency medical condition.

Lana Liani, a participant in MDA's youth first aid training program, had just returned home from school when she noticed that her father, Rafael, was suffering from worrying symptoms. He was speaking with difficulty, moving erratically, and collapsed onto the couch.

Drawing on her training, Lana conducted quick diagnostic checks she had learned in the program and immediately suspected a stroke. She urged her mother to rush Rafael to the hospital without delay.

At the hospital, doctors sedated and ventilated Rafael before determining he was suffering from a severe bacterial infection in his brain—a life-threatening condition. Medical staff informed the family that without prompt treatment, the outcome could have been fatal.

“They told us that without the quick treatment, my father might not be with us,” Lana said. “I went to MDA so I could help people and save lives. I never imagined that in the end I could save my own father's life.”

Rafael expressed his deep gratitude: “After I woke up, they told me about Lana’s role and her good reflexes in taking care of me. I am infinitely grateful to Lana.”

The incident underscores the importance of first aid training and the vital role MDA’s youth programs play in equipping young people with life-saving skills.