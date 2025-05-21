Fighter helicopter during military operation
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

An IDF spokesperson announced that during an airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday, a munition dropped from an attack helicopter fell in an open area due to a technical malfunction.

The incident occurred near the border fence in the central western Negev. No injuries were reported, and the IDF is currently investigating the incident.

Related articles:

This marks the third such event in recent months. Earlier this month, an F-16 aircraft dropped munitions in a field due to a technical malfunction which the IDF said which prevented a safe landing.

In April, a bomb was accidentally dropped in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak near the Gaza border. In both cases, there were no casualties, and the IAF launched internal reviews.

In a similar incident last May, a bomb fragment believed to have detached from an IDF aircraft was found in Moshav Yated near Gaza. It was collected by IDF forces, with no injuries reported.