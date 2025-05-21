An IDF spokesperson announced that during an airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday, a munition dropped from an attack helicopter fell in an open area due to a technical malfunction.

The incident occurred near the border fence in the central western Negev. No injuries were reported, and the IDF is currently investigating the incident.

This marks the third such event in recent months. Earlier this month, an F-16 aircraft dropped munitions in a field due to a technical malfunction which the IDF said which prevented a safe landing.

In April, a bomb was accidentally dropped in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak near the Gaza border. In both cases, there were no casualties, and the IAF launched internal reviews.

In a similar incident last May, a bomb fragment believed to have detached from an IDF aircraft was found in Moshav Yated near Gaza. It was collected by IDF forces, with no injuries reported.