An F-16 aircraft on Saturday dropped munitions in a field due to a technical malfunction which the IDF said which prevented a safe landing.

In a message sent to residents, it was stated that the bomb fell between the community of Hayogev and Kfar Baruch.

Shlomit Shichor Riechman, head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, said: "Once again, we received conclusive proof of the complexity of our proximity to the Ramat David base."

"We received a report from the Air Force that munitions fell in the area, the area was closed off, and joint forces found the part in the field. I thank the security division and our civilian security teams who worked tirelessly to locate the munitions."

The IDF spokesperson stated: "The munitions were dropped in a controlled fashion in an open area in the northern region to allow the safe landing of a fighter jet. The munitions were dropped due to a technical malfunction that prevented a safe landing."